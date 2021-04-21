Norges Bank Buys Shares of 639,276 Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,103,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.64% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,640,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAV opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

