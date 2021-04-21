Norges Bank Invests $27.06 Million in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,058,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of SPX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.13.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

