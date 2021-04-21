Norges Bank Invests $27.26 Million in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 874,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

