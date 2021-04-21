Norges Bank Invests $27.32 Million in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,323,000. Norges Bank owned 1.46% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,718 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of EPC opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.