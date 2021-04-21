Norges Bank Invests $27.37 Million in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Norges Bank bought a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,968,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.36% of First BanCorp. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.