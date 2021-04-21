Norges Bank Invests $27.69 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 462,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,692,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $116,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 42,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

