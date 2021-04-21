Norges Bank Invests $27.79 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of RingCentral at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.05 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,705,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.57.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

