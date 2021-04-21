Norges Bank Invests $27.99 Million in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,208,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Osisko Gold Royalties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

OR opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.