Norges Bank Invests $28.85 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,848,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of ESCO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE ESE opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.76 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

