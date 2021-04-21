Norges Bank Invests $29.08 Million in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,083,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

