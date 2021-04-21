Norges Bank Invests $29.45 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.27% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

MED stock opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $279.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

