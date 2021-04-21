Norges Bank Makes New $27.06 Million Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,061,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.54.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

