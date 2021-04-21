Norges Bank Makes New $27.44 Million Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 866,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,442,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 2.00% of TriMas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.80. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $107,442.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 25,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $810,995.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

