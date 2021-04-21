Norges Bank Makes New $27.52 Million Investment in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 826,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,515,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Insmed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,810 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

