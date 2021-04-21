Norges Bank Makes New $27.63 Million Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 441,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

IBTX stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

