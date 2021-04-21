Norges Bank Makes New $27.79 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,329 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $325.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.57.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,043 shares of company stock worth $18,705,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.