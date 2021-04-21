Norges Bank Makes New $28.20 Million Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,203,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Pacira BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.