Norges Bank Makes New $28.54 Million Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,396,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,544,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.40% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

