Norges Bank Makes New $28.58 Million Investment in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 269,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,581,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.51% of CorVel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $437,531.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,614,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,101,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $109,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,395 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,293 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

