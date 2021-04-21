Norges Bank Makes New $28.59 Million Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,594,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of Minerals Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

MTX opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

