Norges Bank Makes New $28.94 Million Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 310,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,943,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.73% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

