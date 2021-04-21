Norges Bank Makes New $29.30 Million Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 782,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57,925 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

