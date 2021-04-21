Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 329,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,222,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $15,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

