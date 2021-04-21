Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 638,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,136,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

