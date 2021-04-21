Norges Bank Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,848,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.11.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

