Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 460,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,594,000. Norges Bank owned 1.36% of Minerals Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $81.89.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. CL King lifted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

