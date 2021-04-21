Norges Bank Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 823,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,656,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

