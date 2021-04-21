Norges Bank Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 444,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,185,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.61% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 280,679 shares worth $17,519,010. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

