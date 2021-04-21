Norges Bank Makes New Investment in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 496,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,058,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of SPX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPX by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPX by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 163,787 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

