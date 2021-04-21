Norges Bank Purchases New Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,831,892 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.29% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

