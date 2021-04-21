Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,136,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
