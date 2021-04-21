Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 638,873 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,136,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.98% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after purchasing an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $193,350,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.