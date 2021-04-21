Norges Bank Purchases New Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,137,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,240,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of RLJ Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 317,161 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

