Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,081,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,732,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.