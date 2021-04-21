Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,081,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,732,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.28% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.