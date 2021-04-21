Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,968,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.32% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

