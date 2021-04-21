Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,136,208 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,000. Norges Bank owned 0.81% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

