Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,534,902 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,534,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,900,000. Norges Bank owned 0.93% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HOMB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

