Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,831,892 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,831,892 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

