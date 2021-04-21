Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 3,538,037 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,538,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,278,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

AM opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

