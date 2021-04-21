Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 499,035 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,625,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 499.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 386,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after buying an additional 321,829 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.