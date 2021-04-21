Norges Bank Takes $27.63 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 441,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBTX opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

