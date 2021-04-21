Norges Bank Takes $27.77 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,769,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

