Norges Bank Takes $28.35 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 392,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,353,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

