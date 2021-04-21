Norges Bank Takes $29.81 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,809,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after buying an additional 91,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of PZZA opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

