Norges Bank Takes $30.27 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,049,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,266,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of Li Auto as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

LI stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

