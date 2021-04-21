Norges Bank Takes Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.09% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $587,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

