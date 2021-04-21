Norges Bank Takes Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 639,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,103,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.64% of Navistar International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,329,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,447,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

