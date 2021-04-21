Norges Bank Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,632,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,507,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.43% of Rambus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.