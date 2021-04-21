Norges Bank Takes Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 751,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,681,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $511,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,958 shares of company stock worth $7,806,811. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of REPL opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

