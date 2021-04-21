Norges Bank Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,137,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,240,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.30% of RLJ Lodging Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

