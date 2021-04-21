North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.69.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$13.54 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,450. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at C$34,026,175.26. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 712,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,613 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

